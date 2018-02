Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :

* FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS SALES AND EPS FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR; PROVIDES 2018 ANNUAL OUTLOOK FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* ‍EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO GROW TO $3.54 - $3.66​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80, REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S