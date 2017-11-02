FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies enters third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上6点46分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies enters third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc:

* Says ‍on Oct 30, 2017, Co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Says credit agreement has senior-secured asset-based revolving lending facility with commitments in aggregate amount of $300 million

* Says ‍credit agreement provides for ability to raise commitments by additional $100 million, subject to certain conditions​

* Says ‍credit facility matures in July 2021​

* Says if notes due Oct 2021 are refinanced/replaced with indebtedness maturing on/after Jan 31 2023, credit facility to mature Oct 2022​ Source text : ( bit.ly/2zs3Jki ) Further company coverage:

