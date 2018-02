Feb 8 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc:

* FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $248 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍NEW ORDERS RECEIVED BY FORUM IN Q4 WERE $232 MILLION, FLAT SEQUENTIALLY, RESULTING IN A BOOK TO BILL RATIO OF 93%​

* SEES Q1 2018 EBITDA OF $18 MILLION TO $23 MILLION‍​

* ADJUSTED NET LOSS WAS $0.04 PER DILUTED SHARE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03, REVENUE VIEW $249.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S