Oct 11 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum energy technologies announces effect of Hurricane Harvey, updates third quarter 2017 guidance

* Sees Q3 adjusted loss per share about $0.10 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 loss per share about $0.20 including items

* Sees Q3 revenue about $200 million