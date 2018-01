Jan 12 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* FORWARD AIR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF VALERIE A. BONEBRAKE AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* FORWARD AIR - FOLLOWING ELECTION OF VALERIE A. BONEBRAKE, CO‘S BOARD WILL CONSIST OF NINE MEMBERS

* FORWARD AIR - ‍FOLLOWING BONEBRAKE'S ELECTION, CO'S BOARD TO CONSIST OF 9 MEMBERS, 8 OF WHOM ARE NON-MANAGEMENT DIRECTORS​