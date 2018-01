Jan 18 (Reuters) - Forward Industries Inc:

* FORWARD INDUSTRIES- ENTERED INTO STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY & AMONG CO, INTELLIGENT PRODUCT SOLUTIONS, HOLDERS OF ALL OF COMMON STOCK OF IPS, MAIMAN

* FORWARD INDUSTRIES SAYS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ALL OF INTELLIGENT PRODUCT SOLUTIONS OUTSTANDING SECURITIES,CO PAID ABOUT $1.9 MILLION IN CASH- SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2BfUFvi) Further company coverage: