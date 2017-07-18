FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
BRIEF-Forward Pharma announces planned distribution of EUR 19.45 per share to shareholders
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 中午12点26分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Forward Pharma announces planned distribution of EUR 19.45 per share to shareholders

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S:

* Forward Pharma announces planned distribution of EUR 19.45 per share to shareholders

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to return EUR 19.45 per share amounting to a total of EUR 917.7 million to its shareholders through a capital reduction

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to complete capital reduction in early September 2017

* Forward Pharma - decision is based on careful evaluation of most appropriate capital allocation strategy after receipt of non-refundable $1.25 billion cash fee from Biogen

* Forward Pharma - capital reduction aligns amount of working capital with adjusted business activities following settlement and license agreement with Biogen

* Forward Pharma A/S - shareholders representing over two-thirds of voting share capital have irrevocably agreed to vote in favor of capital reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below