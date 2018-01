Jan 29 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S:

* FORWARD PHARMA ANNOUNCES THE DECISION OF THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE IN THE OPPOSITION PROCEEDINGS FOR THE EP2801355 PATENT

* SAYS ‍EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE HAS REVOKED EP2801355 PATENT FOLLOWING ORAL HEARING IN OPPOSITION PROCEEDINGS​