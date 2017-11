BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials ‍completes acquisitions of 2 building product distributors​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Foundation Building Materials Inc:

* Foundation Building Materials Inc - ‍completed acquisitions of two specialty building product distributors in Texas and Ontario, Canada​

* Foundation Building Materials Inc - ‍terms of transactions were not disclosed​

* Foundation Building Materials Inc - ‍expects that 2 acquired co’s will collectively contribute estimated $10-$12 million in annual net sales beginning 2018​

* Foundation Building Materials Inc - expects acquisitions to be immediately accretive to bottom-line benefit due to scale and cost savings​