BRIEF-Foundation Medicine, Pfizer Announce Partnership To Develop Companion Diagnostics For Pfizer’S Oncology Portfolio

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc:

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE AND PFIZER ANNOUNCE BROAD PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR PFIZER’S ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE - PARTNERSHIP FOCUSES ON DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY SUPPORT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE - CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES ISSUED PRELIMINARY NATIONAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION FOR FOUNDATIONONE CDX

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC - FINAL POLICY FOR FOUNDATIONONE CDX IS EXPECTED TO ISSUE DURING Q1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: