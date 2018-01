Jan 8 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc:

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE REPORTS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS

* - ‍ PRELIMINARY 2017 TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $152.9 MILLION, A 31% YEAR OVER YEAR INCREASE​

* - ‍ PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $48.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $39.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $142.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S