10 天内
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点47分 / 10 天内

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces changes to board of directors

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍appointment of Dudley Mendenhall, a director on its board of directors, to chairman of board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍Mendenhall will succeed Elias Sabo, who has stepped down from his role as chairman and has resigned from board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍in addition, company appointed Tom Duncan as a director on its board of directors, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

