16 天前
BRIEF-Fox says "disappointed" with lack of government decision on Sky deal
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午12点05分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Fox says "disappointed" with lack of government decision on Sky deal

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:

* Welcomed recent statement by secretary of state that "Ofcom is unequivocal" regarding 21CF's genuine commitment to broadcasting standards

* In respect of media plurality public interest consideration, we have proposed comprehensive undertakings to address points raised by Ofcom

* "Disappointed" that secretary of state remains minded to refer on plurality

* "We would urge secretary of state to complete regulatory process expeditiously" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

