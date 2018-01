Jan 22 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc:

* FPINNOVATIONS AND RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT IN PILOT PROJECT IN ONTARIO TO PRODUCE BIO-CHEMICALS DERIVED FROM WOOD

* FPINNOVATIONS - RESOLUTE CONTRIBUTING $3.5 MILLION & HOSTING PILOT PROJECT AT ITS THUNDER BAY PULP AND PAPER MILL ​

* FPINNOVATIONS - THE $21 MILLION PROJECT IS PART OF AN INITIATIVE TO RENEW AND TRANSFORM FOREST PRODUCTS INDUSTRY