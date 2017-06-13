FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-France says WTO confirmed that U.S, Boeing have done nothing to withdraw illegal subsidies
BRIEF-France says WTO confirmed that U.S, Boeing have done nothing to withdraw illegal subsidies

June 13 (Reuters) - Boeing/Airbus:

* France says WTO has that confirmed U.S. and Boeing have done nothing to withdraw illegal subsidies

* After WTO decision, France says it will be defending its industrial and trade interests, which are a top priority

* On June 9, the World Trade Organization largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for Boeing, but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in its main planemaking state that continues to cause trade fireworks. (Reporting by John Irish)

