BRIEF-Franco-Nevada Acquires An Additional Precious Metals Stream On Cobre Panama From KORES For $178 Mln

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Franco-Nevada Corp:

* FRANCO-NEVADA ACQUIRES AN ADDITIONAL PRECIOUS METALS STREAM ON COBRE PANAMA FROM KORES FOR US$178 MILLION

* FRANCO-NEVADA CORP - ITS UNIT AGREED TO ACQUIRE A PRECIOUS METALS STREAM ON KOREA RESOURCES CORP.‘S 10% INDIRECT INTEREST IN COBRE PANAMA PROJECT​

* FRANCO-NEVADA CORP - ‍ UNIT EXPECTS TO FUND COMBINED US$356 MILLION WITHOUT A SYNDICATION PARTNER​

* FRANCO-NEVADA CORP - ‍COBRE PANAMA IS EXPECTED TO ADD MATERIALLY TO FRANCO-NEVADA‘S GROWTH PROFILE BEGINNING IN 2019​

* FRANCO-NEVADA CORP - ‍ CEF HOLDINGS LIMITED WAS UNABLE TO PUT A SUITABLE STRUCTURE IN PLACE TO PARTICIPATE IN TRANSACTION​