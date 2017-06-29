FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q3 loss per share $0.33
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点47分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q3 loss per share $0.33

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Franklin Covey Co:

* Franklin Covey reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Covey Co says "company expects strong Q4 of fiscal 2017"

* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3 of fiscal 2017, company determined to exit publishing business in Japan

* Franklin Covey - ‍expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 to be equal to, or slightly below, previously released guidance range of $10 million to $14 million​

* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3, restructured its U.S./Canada direct office operations in order to transition to "AAP centric business model" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

