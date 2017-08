BRIEF-Franklin Electric Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

July 25 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc

* Franklin electric reports second quarter 2017 sales and earnings

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 sales $305.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $304 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $1.87 to $1.97

* Franklin electric co inc - expect our fueling systems segment to have a strong top and bottom line in second half

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: