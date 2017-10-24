BRIEF-Franklin Electric says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc-
* Franklin electric reports third quarter 2017 sales and earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 sales $311.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.92
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - inventory levels at end of Q3 2017 were $301 million versus year end 2016 of $203 million
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - about $65 million of inventory increase at end of Q3 2017 is due to distribution segment acquisitions
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - remain cautious about certain international water end markets including Asia Pacific and Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: