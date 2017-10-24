FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Franklin Electric says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 中午12点15分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Franklin Electric says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc-

* Franklin electric reports third quarter 2017 sales and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 sales $311.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.92

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - ‍inventory levels at end of Q3 2017 were $301 million versus year end 2016 of $203 million​

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - ‍ about $65 million of inventory increase at end of Q3 2017 is due to distribution segment acquisitions​

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - ‍ remain cautious about certain international water end markets including Asia Pacific and Latin America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below