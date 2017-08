Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Franklin Mutual Advisers, Llc reports 10.5 percent passive stake in white mountains insurance group ltd as of July 31, 2017 - Sec filing

* Franklin mutual advisers, llc had previosuly reported 15.8 percent passive stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2vOSqjo Further company coverage: