Jan 9 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC ANNOUNCES MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC - PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017, WERE $752.7 BILLION

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES - ‍REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $753.8 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2017, VERSUS $753.2 BILLION AT NOV 30, 2017​