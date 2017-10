Oct 9 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc

* Franklin Resources Inc - ‍reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $753.2 billion at September 30, 2017, compared to $747.4 billion at August 31, 2017​

* Franklin Resources Inc - ‍preliminary average assets under management for quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $749.0 billion​