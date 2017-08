Aug 8 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* Franklin Resources Inc announces month-end assets under management

* Franklin Resources Inc - ‍reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $752.7 billion at July 31, 2017, compared to $742.8 billion at June 30, 2017​

* Franklin Resources Inc - ‍increase in assets under management as at July 31 was due to net market gains that more than offset modest net outflows​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: