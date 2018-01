Jan 17 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EDINBURGH PARTNERS

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC - NAIRN WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF TEMPLETON GLOBAL EQUITY GROUP AND REMAIN INVESTMENT PARTNER AND CEO OF EDINBURGH PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: