June 26 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces $500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security due May 1, 2020

* ‍$500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security, CUSIP 3137EADR7, will be conducted via internet-based dutch auction​

* After reopening, outstanding size will be $3.5 billion