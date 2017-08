Aug 10 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $315 million multifamily small balance loan securitization

* Expects to guarantee approximately $315 million in multifamily SB certificates which are anticipated to settle on or about August 23, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)