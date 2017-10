Oct 13 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $263 MILLION MULTIFAMILY SMALL BALANCE LOAN SECURITIZATION

* ‍ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SB40 OFFERING​

* ‍EXPECTS TO GUARANTEE ABOUT $263 MILLION IN MULTIFAMILY SB CERTIFICATES WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 25, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: