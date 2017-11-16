BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

* Says ‍federal housing finance agency has authorized Freddie Mac to invest in lihtc equity up to an annual cap of $500 million​

* Says ‍expects to close its first investment in low-income housing tax credit market​ in January, 2018

* Says Freddie Mac intends to partner with LIHTC syndicators, through which it will invest into low-income housing tax credit market​

* Says LIHTC investment initiative developed as part of freddie mac’s duty to serve (DTS) plan; DTS plan goes into effect in January, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: