FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上8点29分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

* Says ‍federal housing finance agency has authorized Freddie Mac to invest in lihtc equity up to an annual cap of $500 million​

* Says ‍expects to close its first investment in low-income housing tax credit market​ in January, 2018

* Says Freddie Mac intends to partner with LIHTC syndicators, through which it will invest into low-income housing tax credit market​

* Says LIHTC investment initiative developed as part of freddie mac’s duty to serve (DTS) plan; DTS plan goes into effect in January, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below