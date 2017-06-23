BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017

1 分钟阅读
June 23 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac June 2017 outlook
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
* Freddie Mac - we expect housing starts and home sales to firm in coming months and for 2017 to exceed 2016's best-in-a-decade levels
* Freddie Mac - expect mortgage origination volumes to decline $370 billion for 2017
* Freddie Mac says strong demand and a short supply of housing in many markets continues to push house prices higher