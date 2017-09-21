BRIEF-Freddie Mac ‍expects total home sales to increase about two pct from 2017 to 2018​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac September 2017 outlook

* Freddie Mac - ‍expect total home sales, new and existing, to increase about two percent from 2017 to 2018​

* Freddie Mac - forecasts U.S. house price growth of 4.9 percent in 2018, compared to a 6.3 percent growth in 2017 through August

* Freddie Mac - ‍estimate that total refinance originations for first half of 2017 are down only about 48 percent from first half of 2016​