Dec 7 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* FREDDIE MAC PRICES FIRST OFFERING OF CERTIFICATES BACKED BY SINGLE-FAMILY RENTALS

* FREDDIE MAC - SR CERTIFICATES ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 18, 2017

* FREDDIE MAC - EXPECTS TO ISSUE ABOUT $161 MILLION IN SR01 CERTIFICATES, INCLUDING 59 LOANS ORIGINATED PRIMARILY BY COREVEST AMERICAN FINANCE LENDER LLC​