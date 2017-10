Oct 23 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* Freddie Mac October 2017 outlook

* Freddie Mac- expect damage from hurricanes to lead to growth in demand for housing in nearby areas not affected by hurricanes‍​

* Freddie Mac says it is estimated that mortgage delinquencies in Oct 2017 could rise 16 percent in areas affected by recent hurricanes​

* Freddie Mac - has suspended foreclosures and evictions in wake of hurricanes​