2 天前
BRIEF-Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 下午3点41分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures

* Will implement new or revised disclosures for single-family fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities

* Beginning Aug. 28, co will release updated disclosures providing standardized loan-level and pool-level data for all of mortgage pcs

* Disclosures are a step toward launch of Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security (UMBS), which is expected to occur in Q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

