BRIEF-Freddie Mac's total mortgage portfolio up 5.6% in August‍​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 5.6% in August‍​

* Freddie Mac says single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $10.5 billion in august

* Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 7.8% in Augus‍​t

* Freddie Mac says single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased from 85 basis points in July to 84 basis points in August

* Freddie Mac says multifamily delinquency rate increased from 1 basis point in July to 3 basis points in August