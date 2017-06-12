FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Fred's Inc entered into second amended and restated commitment letter with Bank Of America, regions bank, others
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc - on june 9, co entered into a second amended and restated commitment letter with bank of america, regions bank, others - sec filing

* Second amended and restated commitment letter replaced and superseded amended and restated abl commitment letter

* Fred's - second amended and restated abl commitment letter increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $450 million, from $1.2 billion to $1.65 billion

* Second amended and restated abl commitment letter extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017

* Fred's inc - on june 9, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter with tpg specialty lending, birch grove capital lp, others

* Fred's-Amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $100 million, from $450 million to $550 million

* Fred's - amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

