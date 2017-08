Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's - ‍on july 31, co, units entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement, first amendment to amended and restated addendum to credit agreement

* Fred's inc says ‍amendment increases revolving loan commitment from $225 million to $270 million​ - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2w9VQL8) Further company coverage: