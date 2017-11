Nov 9 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd

* Third quarter results: Freehold increases 2017 production guidance

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.24

* Freehold Royalties Ltd-qtrly production averaged 12,036 boe/d, down 2% versus Q3-2016‍​

* Freehold Royalties Ltd says increasing 2017 average production range to 12.0-12.5 mboe/d‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: