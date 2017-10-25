FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freeport, Indonesia "highly motivated" on Grasberg deal
2017年10月25日 / 下午3点16分 / 更新于 15 小时内

BRIEF-Freeport, Indonesia "highly motivated" on Grasberg deal

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Freeport sees “significant” deficits for copper in future, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson

* Freeport-McMoRan CEO says both company and Indonesia government are “highly motivated” to come to agreement on Grasberg mine contract

* In discussions with Indonesian government, Freeport is insisting on maintaining operational control of the Grasberg mine, CEO says

* Freeport, Indonesia government are “actively” involved in producing documentation required for the framework agreement reached - Freeport CEO

* Freeport CEO says goal is to work cooperatively with Indonesia government, wants to avoid going to arbitration over Indonesia contract

* Freeport CEO says will not concede to “unreasonable” demands from Indonesian government, will relentlessly represent shareholders

* Freeport CEO says goal is to reach a “comprehensive and final” agreement with Indonesia by year-end

* Freeport’s stake in Indonesia unit, PT-FI, will drop to around 29 pct after joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto , divestiture to government take effect - Freeport CEO

* Freeport CEO says in talks with Indonesian group PT Amman Mineral Internasional on becoming partner in smelter that Amman may build Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

