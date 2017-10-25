BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan reports Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Freeport-McMoRan reports third-quarter and nine-month 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - ‍Capital expenditures totaled $308 million (including approximately $200 million for major mining projects) for third-quarter 2017​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - ‍consolidated sales for year 2017 are expected to approximate 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc qtrly average realized price was $2.94‍​ per pound for copper versus $2.19 per pound

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - ‍At September 30, 2017, consolidated debt totaled $14.8 billion, compared with $16.0 billion at December 31, 2016​

* Freeport-McMoRan - Capex for 2017 expected to about $1.5 billion, including $0.7 billion for development activities in grasberg minerals district in indonesia

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - Third-quarter 2017 copper sales of 932 million pounds were 16 percent lower than third-quarter 2016 sales of 1.1 billion pounds‍​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc qtrly average realized price was $‍​1,290 per ounce for gold versus $1,327 per ounce

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - Qtrly revenue $‍4,310​ million versus $3,877 million

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - Third-quarter 2017 gold sales of 355 thousand ounces were higher than third-quarter 2016 sales of 317 thousand ounces‍​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - Incurred ‍net charges of $212 million, $0.15 per share, in quarter​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - Third-quarter 2017 Molybdenum sales of 22 million pounds were higher than third-quarter 2016 sales of 16 million pounds‍​

* Freeport-McMoRan - ‍“Encouraged” by continued progress in negotiations with indonesian government regarding long-term operating rights in Indonesia​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - In October 2017, the indonesian government extended Pt-Fi’s export rights to December 31, 2017‍​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - ‍Charges in quarter were primarily related to accruals for peruvian government claims associated with disputed royalty matters​

* Q3 revenue view $4.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S