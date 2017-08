July 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Freeport-McMoRan has not yet negotiated with Indonesian gov't on fair value of operations for divestment -CEO Richard Adkerson

* Freeport suggests to gov't that optimal way to divest is starting with listing, likely 10 percent, on Indonesian stock exchange -Adkerson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)