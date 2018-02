Feb 26 (Reuters) - Freightcar America Inc:

* FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q4 REVENUE $79.2 MILLION VERSUS $135.5 MILLION

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 DELIVERY OUTLOOK FORECASTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 3,500 AND 4,300 RAILCARS​