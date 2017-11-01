FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FreightCar America reports Q3 loss per share of $0.94 including items
2017年11月1日 / 晚上10点14分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-FreightCar America reports Q3 loss per share of $0.94 including items

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Freightcar America Inc:

* FreightCar America reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.94 including items

* Q3 revenue $72 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved suspension of company’s quarterly dividend to its shareholders​

* Suspension of quarterly dividend is expected to result in additional liquidity of approximately $1.1 million per quarter​

* New orders for 920 railcars received during quarter​

* Full year 2017 delivery range increased 300 units to between 4,600 and 4,800 railcars​

* Diversified backlog totaling 3,317 railcars at September 30, 2017, valued at approximately $291 million​

* Delivered 829 railcars in Q3 of 2017 compared to 1,214 railcars delivered in Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

