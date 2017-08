June 22 (Reuters) - Safran:

* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses

* Safran Corporate Ventures is participating in a €23.6 million round of fresh funding alongside investors that have backed Kalray for many years, including CEA Investissement and ACE Management, in addition to a new Asian investor, the Pengpai investment fund