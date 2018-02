BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce To Acquire Mann Packing Co

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc:

* FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MANN PACKING CO., INC.

* FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC - DEL MONTE WILL ACQUIRE MANN PACKING FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $361 MILLION IN CASH FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND COMPANY‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST YEAR

* FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST YEAR