BRIEF-Freshii announces qtrly total revenue $4.5 million
2017年11月2日

BRIEF-Freshii announces qtrly total revenue $4.5 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc

* Freshii Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Freshii Inc - ‍Same-store sales growth for 13 week period ended September 24, 2017 was 5.1%​

* Freshii Inc - ‍Company raised same-store sales growth outlook to “approximately 5%” for fiscal 2017​

* Freshii Inc - Sees ‍system-wide sales growing to between $275 million and $285 million by end of fiscal 2019​

* Freshii Inc - ‍Starting with Q1 of 2018, company will no longer add locations opened on an enhanced openings basis to its store opening count​

* Freshii Inc - ‍Still expect to achieve between 90 and 95 net new openings in fiscal 2017​

* Freshii Inc - Qtrly total revenue $4.5 million versus $4.2 million ‍​

* Freshii Inc qtrly ‍net loss $988,000 versus income of $601​,000 last year

* Q3 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freshii Inc qtrly ‍adjusted net income $327,000 versus $893​,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

