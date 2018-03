March 1 (Reuters) - Front Yard Residential Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* QTRLY ‍CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $27.8 MILLION VERSUS $12.1 MILLION