BRIEF-Frontera posts update on Block 192 in Peru

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp

* Frontera announces an update on Block 192 in Peru

* Frontera energy corp - ‍operational activities in block have been suspended since September 18, 2017 as a result of an indigenous blockade of area​

* Frontera Energy - ‍frontera continues to hold block in force majeure, which was first declared in Feb 2016 due to a rupture of Norperuano pipeline​

* Frontera Energy - ‍despite current loss of production from suspension of activities in Block 192, net financial impact to co is immaterial

* Frontera Energy Corp - ‍force majeure will not be lifted until pipeline is considered fully operational​