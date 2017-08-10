FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨2点04分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp

* Frontera announces second quarter 2017 results

* Increasing 2017 operating ebitda guidance by 10% to $275 to $300 million

* Qtrly revenue totalled $299.5 million compared with $316.6 million in prior quarter

* Qtrly basic loss per share $1.03

* Qtrly net production 72,370 boe/d versus 127,951 boe/d

* Reducing 2017 capex guidance by 21% to $250 to $300 million

* Reducing 2017 production exit guidance by 12% to 70,000 boe/d to 75,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

