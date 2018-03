March 6 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp:

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.6 BILLION AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - TENDER OFFERS WILL BE FUNDED BY CO FROM PROCEEDS OF AN ANTICIPATED DEBT FINANCING

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS - EACH OF TENDER OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: