FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-Frontier Communications Corp Q2 loss per share $9.21
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点35分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Frontier Communications Corp Q2 loss per share $9.21

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.31 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp qtrly consumer customer churn of 2.24%, down from 2.37% in q1 2017

* Q2 loss per share $9.21

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp qtrly ‍net loss of $662 million, principally driven by a $532 million (after tax) goodwill impairment charge​

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below